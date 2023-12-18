City of Lamar 2023 Christmas Week Scheduling

Christmas Week brings a variation to the City’s standard operations, with many offices closed on Friday and Monday, 12/22 and 12/25. Additional modifications include:

Free Transfer Station & Landfill Weekend – December’s free dump weekend is scheduled for Saturday, 12/30, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Sunday, 12/31, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Building Closures – The Lamar City Complex and Public Works Buildings will be closed Friday, 12/22 and Monday, 12/25. The Lamar Community Building and the Lamar Public Library will be closed on Friday, 12/22, through Monday, 12/25.

 

Residential Trash Pick-up –

  • Friday, 12/22 trash pick-up route will remain the same
  • Collection Scheduled for Monday, 12/25 will be picked up Tuesday, 12/26
  • Collection scheduled for Tuesday, 12/26 will be picked up Wednesday, 12/27
  • Rest of the week will remain the same
  • Please have containers out the night before

 

Commercial Trash Pick-up –

  • Friday, 12/22, will remain the same
  • Monday trash pick-up route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/26
  • Rest of the week trash pick-up route will remain the same

 

Cardboard Route –

  • Friday, 12/22 route will be collected on Thursday, 12/21
  • Monday, 12/25 route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/26

 

Landfill –

  • Open on Friday, 12/22
  • Closed on Saturday, 12/23, 12/24 and 12/25
  • Open the remainder of the week, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

 

Police, Dispatch, Fire & Ambulance Services will maintain regular hours. For non-emergency needs call Prowers County Dispatch at 719-336-3977.

For more information regarding Christmas Week hours, please call the City Administrator’s office at 719-336-1365.

