City of Lamar 2023 Christmas Week Scheduling
Russ Baldwin | Dec 18, 2023 | Comments 0
Christmas Week brings a variation to the City’s standard operations, with many offices closed on Friday and Monday, 12/22 and 12/25. Additional modifications include:
Free Transfer Station & Landfill Weekend – December’s free dump weekend is scheduled for Saturday, 12/30, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Sunday, 12/31, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
Building Closures – The Lamar City Complex and Public Works Buildings will be closed Friday, 12/22 and Monday, 12/25. The Lamar Community Building and the Lamar Public Library will be closed on Friday, 12/22, through Monday, 12/25.
Residential Trash Pick-up –
- Friday, 12/22 trash pick-up route will remain the same
- Collection Scheduled for Monday, 12/25 will be picked up Tuesday, 12/26
- Collection scheduled for Tuesday, 12/26 will be picked up Wednesday, 12/27
- Rest of the week will remain the same
- Please have containers out the night before
Commercial Trash Pick-up –
- Friday, 12/22, will remain the same
- Monday trash pick-up route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/26
- Rest of the week trash pick-up route will remain the same
Cardboard Route –
- Friday, 12/22 route will be collected on Thursday, 12/21
- Monday, 12/25 route will be collected on Tuesday, 12/26
Landfill –
- Open on Friday, 12/22
- Closed on Saturday, 12/23, 12/24 and 12/25
- Open the remainder of the week, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm
Police, Dispatch, Fire & Ambulance Services will maintain regular hours. For non-emergency needs call Prowers County Dispatch at 719-336-3977.
For more information regarding Christmas Week hours, please call the City Administrator’s office at 719-336-1365.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Media Release
