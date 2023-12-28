Carmaletta Langston July 24, 1930 – December 26, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident Carmaletta Langston will be held at 11:00AM on
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers of the
Holly Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Carmaletta will be held from 9:00AM until the service time at 11:00AM on
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Carmaletta was born on July 24, 1930 to Walter B. and Effie (Whitaker) Clark at
Okmulgee County, Oklahoma and passed away on December 26, 2023 at the Lamar Estates with
her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tress W. Langston, her parents, and all of her
siblings.
Carmaletta is survived by her children Tress (Jeanna) Langston and Carla Dennis both of
Lamar, CO, grandchildren Tye (Christi) Langston of Lynn Haven, FL, Dustin Langston of
Lamar, CO, Brennan Langston of Littleton, CO, Kole (Emily) Dennis of Iliff, CO, Dyllan
(Audrey) Dennis of Pueblo, CO, great grandchildren Zane, Kage, and Myla Langston, Gia and
Beck Langston, Avi, Porter, and Nora Brands, Rilynn, Levi, and Whitley Dennis.
Memorial services may be made to the Lamar Senior Center either direct or in care of the
Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
