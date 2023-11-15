Wayne Shelton Mar. 2, 1929 – Nov. 10, 2023
Wayne Shelton was born on March 2, 1929 at Pritchett, Colorado to Floyd Jess Shelton and Lillie Viola (LeVeque) Shelton and passed away on November 10, 2023 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 94.
Wayne “Salty” Shelton, A Closed Casket Celebration of life for longtime Wiley resident and former Pritchett, Colorado resident, will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Travis Walker of Wiley Methodist Church officiating. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patsy Shelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
