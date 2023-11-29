Virginia Elder – August 23, 1937 – November 26, 2023
A memorial service for Virginia Elder will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Aspen Center at Casa Del Sol in La Junta, Colorado. A private inurnment will take place at Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Virginia was born on August 23, 1937 in Fowler, Colorado to Alfred and Dorothea (Gorsline) Langdon. She passed away on November 26, 2023 at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 86.
Virginia attended La Junta High School graduating in 1955. She was united in marriage to John Elder on June 16, 1957. As a homemaker, wife, and mother, Virginia continued her education and completed her teaching degree in 1967. Virginia taught for 25 years at the elementary level. She was also active in teaching Sunday school in both the Wiley Church of the Brethren and Las Animas Christian Church. Together, Virginia and John served as directors of Camp Colorado for the Brethren Church. Virginia enjoyed the mountains, camping, and fishing.
She is survived by her children, Jerri (John) Carey of Arizona; Jeannette (Ken) Lant of Colorado; and Johanna (Kent) Niehage of Kansas; brother, Tom Langdon of New York; sister, Janice (Bryan) Alexander of Texas; brothers-in-law, Bill (Jean) Elder of Colorado and Mike House of Idaho; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many other relatives and a host of friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Elder; sisters-in-law, Iris House and Gillian Langdon; and nephew, Mark Elder.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Casa Del Sol in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
