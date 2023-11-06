US 50 Drainage Improvement Project East of Swink Starts Mid-November
Russ Baldwin | Nov 06, 2023 | Comments 0
Otero County— The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner, Habitat Construction, LLC, will begin improvements to US Highway 50 on Nov. 15. Improvements will start on the east side of Swink and will continue east for approximately one mile. The anticipated completion date of the project is mid-March 2024.
Work will primarily consist of replacing an old, corrugated metal culvert pipe under US 50 with a higher flow capacity concrete box culvert. Throughout the duration of the project, motorists will encounter lane shifts with two-way traffic occurring on either the northbound lanes or southbound lanes. Work activity will take place in the opposite lanes of travel. Travelers are urged to use caution and slow down through the work zone.
The project will enhance traffic safety by improving the drainage along and under US 50. The extra flow capacity created by this project will help reduce the risk of flooding in the area and will also be proactive in preventing the road surface from failing due to deterioration of existing drainage structures.
Traffic Impacts:
Beginning November 15th, motorists will encounter road work on US 50 in both directions just east of Swink:
Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Traffic will be detoured to keep one lane of traffic open.
The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.
The project is expected to last through mid-March 2024.
