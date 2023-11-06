Toys for Tots, 2023 Calendar of Events
As the holiday season draws near, keep in mind Toys for Tots is here! Each year, we rely on the generous donations from the community to make sure we can deliver hope to those kids who are less fortunate for the Christmas holiday. All donations must be new and unwrapped for ages newborn – 15 years of age.
Registration for children to receive toys from Toys for Tots opens on these dates:
November 8-9 from 2-4pm
November 13-16 from 2 to 4pm
November 20-21 from 2 to 4pm.
Applications are being accepted at 7345 US Highway 50 (Paul’s Body Shop). The Toys for Tots workshop, located at 500 West Beech Street, will begin workshop hours November 13th and will be open Monday-Wednesdays at 6pm. Everyone is welcome and help as volunteers are needed each year.
Donations for new toys are at:
Small Town Graphics at 109 Lee Avenue, #4 and Paul’s Body Shop and monetary donations may be delivered or mailed to the Body Shop at 7345 US Highway 50, in Lamar.
Future fundraisers :
Lamar Port of Entry at Lamar Walmart on November 24th, (Black Friday) until 4pm, Lamar Lanes will have a Bowling for Tots, No Tap Tournament, Saturday, December 2nd at 5pm, so sign up early. The LEMC Lone Mountain Chapter will raffle a 940 JM Pro Shotgun with only 100 tickets available at $30 each. Contact Ryan at 719-688-1130, Frankie at 719-691-1304 or go to facebook LEMC Lone Mountain and use VENMO. Raffle ends November 25th. Contact Darlene Lopez for more information at 719-688-0167.
