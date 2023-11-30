Tony S. Garcia – July 3, 1934 – November 28, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Holly resident, Tony Garcia will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery in Holly.
Visitation for Tony will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Tony was born on July 3, 1934 to Josefa Garcia at Holly, Colorado and passed away on November 28, 2023 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his mother, his wife Nellie Garcia, numerous siblings, his son Ray Garcia, and his daughter Genet Garcia.
Tony is survived by his daughter Rene Garcia of Holly, CO, grandchildren Jason Petersen and his daughter Jorja, Logan Petersen and Ashley (Darron) Williams and their children Heaven, Drayden and Gray and his nephew Dean (Robin) Modecker. Tony is also survived by several treasured family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Volunteer Fire and Ambulance either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
