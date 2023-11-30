Theresa ‘Nana’ Godinez – August 20, 1945 – November 9, 2023
The world lost a beloved mother, Theresa Godinez on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Theresa battled brain cancer and passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Born on August 20, 1945, in Pueblo, CO to the late Jose and Amalia Gomez. She was the 4th oldest of seven children, two preceded her in death.
Theresa graduated from East High School in Pueblo and continued her education at Pueblo Community College to work on a business degree. It was there that she met Daniel Godinez. They were married in 1967 and had two sons and one daughter. The family moved a few times before settling in Parker, CO in 1982 where the children finished school and the family resided in the area for 40+ years. Theresa and Daniel helped raise her nephew Todd during his formative years and beyond. Theresa furthered her education and earned an Associate’s degree from Arapahoe Community College in travel management. She was a dedicated employee of the telephone company for 30 years and retired at 55 years old with Daniel. Theresa enjoyed over 20 years of retirement with Daniel doing what they enjoyed the most: being with family and making memories.
Theresa loved spending time with her family, traveling, being outdoors, playing cards and finding great deals. She shared her life with her husband Daniel and they traveled around the country and abroad a few times. She loved her grandchildren so very much, spending time with each of them as they grew through the years. She would buy them special gifts to celebrate the holidays and always tried to be with them on their birthdays. The entire family celebrated Theresa and Daniel’s 55th wedding anniversary with a trip to Mexico in 2022.
Theresa leaves her loving husband Daniel, her son Sean Godinez, her daughter Kimberly Egan, son-in-law Paul Egan and Thomas Godinez, her daughter-in-law Joylyn Godinez; seven grandchildren: Briana, Lawson, Katarina, Sophia, Aidan, Amelie and Zeke. Her sisters Mary and Patsy and her brothers James and Danny. Her sister-in-laws Vivan and Juanita and brother-in-laws James and Frank. And many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Te Amo mom, we love you forever and you will always be in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Theresa at Platt Park Church in Denver, CO on December 1 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation can be made in Theresa’s name.
Wonderful Mother
God made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old,
He made her smile of the sunshine,
And He molded her heart of pure gold,
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see,
God made a wonderful mother,
And He gave that dear mother to me.
Patrick O’Reilly
