Safe2Tell Annual Report Uncovers the Highest Volume Since the Program’s Creation
Russ Baldwin | Nov 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Nov. 6, 2023 (DENVER) — Safe2Tell, Colorado’s trusted platform for anonymous safety concern reporting, released its annual report for the 2022-2023 school year today, showing a 16% increase in report volume compared to the previous school year. With a total of 22,486 reports, this is the highest ever report volume since the program launched in 2004.
Previously reporting 19,364 reports in the 2021-2022 school year, the report provides an overview and analysis of report data submitted to Safe2Tell during the last school year and includes recommendations on how to improve the program.
Suicide threats (2,840) remained Safe2Tell’s most frequently reported category, accounting for 13% of all reports made in the 2022-2023 school year. Other top report categories included bullying (1,992), school complaints (1,858), drugs (1,473), and threats (1,062), which together account for 42% of all reports. Nearly half of all reports were submitted via the website on a cell phone (46%), followed by website on a desktop computer (27%), phone call (19%), and mobile app (8%).
The program received 140 reports by persons concerned about their own mental health. Safe2Tell offered all who called the option to connect with Colorado Crisis Services, and report analysts transferred six, an additional 52 received counseling services, and seven resulted in holds or hospitalization.
“Increasing reports in the categories of depression, suicide, and self-harm continue to be a pressing issue, and it underscores the importance of early intervention and support for youth mental health,” stated Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Safe2Tell’s focus remains on being a safe place to share concerns that result in better outcomes for our kids.”
New this year, Safe2Tell began tracking two-way dialogue within reports, a statistic that shows how often a reporting party responds to an analyst’s follow-up questions after submitting an initial report. This past school year, about one in four reports included two-way dialogue.
“Two-way dialogue tracking shows a promising development in our program, as it fosters communication and deeper understanding of reported issues, as well as potentially better resolutions,” explained Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins.
Of the total number of reports the program received during the 2021-2022 school year, 2.8% were false. False reports contain untrue information and are submitted to the program with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.
The report also offers valuable recommendations to enhance the Safe2Tell program based on available data. Some of these recommendations include:
Increase virtual, on-demand, and asynchronous training options for school teams and law enforcement agencies on Safe2Tell best practices, identifying the differences between unfounded and false reports, using the Safe2Tell digital platform, and educating students on the proper use of the program;
Start a school recognition program where awards will be given to schools who implement all aspects of Safe2Tell education and awareness;
Continue to promote Safe2Tell as a resource for students during summer and planned school breaks, through updated social media messaging; and
Implement recommendations from the 2022-2023 student ambassadors, which includes educating more stakeholders (including teachers) about the program, curating a positive digital presence, doubling down on sharing tools to improve school culture around Safe2Tell, and continuing to empower students and communities to use Safe2Tell for safety concerns.
In accordance with C.R.S. § 24-31-611, the Safe2Tell Annual Report is submitted to the Education and Judiciary Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Colorado General Assembly.
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for youth and community members to anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit, nor does it provide crisis counseling services; it is a pathway for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement, school officials, and other appropriate responding parties according to state law.
To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
###
Filed Under: Education • Featured • Health • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • School • Youth
About the Author: