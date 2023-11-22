Richard Marquez November 6, 1952 – November 21, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Granada resident, Richard Marquez will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 10:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada.
Visitation for Richard will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 from 9:00AM until 10:00AM prior to the Rosary at the St. Frances of Rome.
Richard was born on November 6, 1952 to Carlos Antonio Marquez and Mary (Garcia) Marquez at Las Vegas, New Mexico and passed away on November 21, 2023 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Richard is survived by his wife Roselia “Chela” Marquez of the family home, his children Michelle Marquez, Rita Marquez, Leandra “Andi” (Josh) Coleman, Ricardo (Abby) Marquez, and Monica “Buffy” Neugebauer, his grandchildren Tyndan (Keegan) Marquez, Traegon (Kiri) Marquez, Dominic Coleman, Maddox Coleman, Emri Marquez-Neugebauer, Camryn Coleman, Presley Marquez, Camilla Marquez, Olivia Marquez, and Richard “Ricky” Marquez, great grandchildren Paetyn Marquez, Nolan Marquez, Tryndan Marquez and Blakelyn Marquez all of Granada, CO. Richard is also survived by his siblings Joe C. (Priscilla) Marquez of Lamar, CO, Ronnie (Beverly) Marquez of Garden City, KS, Rudy (Mona) Marquez of Bristol, CO, Jimmy Marquez of Lamar, CO, and Linda (Joe) Dougherty of Tuttle, OK as well as numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
