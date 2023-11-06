Otero Jr College is Joining the Colorado Partnership for Education and Rural Revitalization
Nov. 2, 2023 (DENVER) — Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced the expansion of the Colorado Partnership for Education and Rural Revitalization (COPERR) to include Otero College, marking another step forward in addressing rural housing challenges in southern Colorado. The college, located in La Junta, was awarded more than $400,000 in grant funds for its community revitalization program.
“The inclusion of Otero College in COPERR is a testament to our commitment to addressing the housing challenges faced by southern Colorado communities. We are dedicated to revitalizing rural housing and providing education and training opportunities in the construction field. Together with Otero College, we will make a significant impact in this region,” explained Weiser.
For years, communities in southern Colorado have grappled with issues related to blighted housing and a shortage of available housing stock. The housing crisis is a result of aging properties and a lack of adequately trained labor in the region to renovate and revitalize deteriorating homes.
In response to these challenges, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office initiated the COPERR program in 2020, committing $5 million in grants to promote rural housing revitalization and support construction training programs at local colleges in southeastern Colorado. Originally implemented at Trinidad State College and Lamar Community College, Otero College joins Pueblo Corporate College, a division of Pueblo Community College, in launching their respective programs within the past year.
Otero College Construction Program
“Otero College is pleased to announce the launch of their COPERR Grant agreement. We are excited to be a partner with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to establish a community revitalization project in southeastern Colorado,” said Otero College President Kimberly Zant, Ed.D.
Otero College has developed a 16-credit hour construction program based on National Center for Construction Education and Research core curriculum through which students can earn an industry certification. The focus of the program is providing workforce training that focuses on developing skilled workers in the construction and remediation trades.
Zant was proud to add that, “The Otero College construction program has started its first revitalization project.”
That first project is remodeling the South Site housing facility, a blighted property for which the college has a 10-year lease with the city of La Junta. South Site is an eight-unit, 16-bedroom complex that can accommodate up to 32 tenants located 1.5 miles south of the Otero campus and will address a lack of student housing for students, instructors, and other employees relocating to the area. Otero College anticipates completing the renovation of South Site before the end of fiscal year 2025.
