New Lamar Theater Owners Monica Sutphin and Jeff Travis
Russ Baldwin | Nov 06, 2023 | Comments 0
A Message to the Community from New Owners of Lamar Theater
We are working on a lot of exciting changes that we’d like to get operational first, so I won’t go into details. We will stay open during our transition. However, I will say that we are very mindful of the valued history of the Lamar Movie Theater and any and all changes will be made with keeping its rich history and art deco design and look. (including the marque) A lot of our changes will enable future customers to use digital application to ticket and food purchases as well as receive advance notice of scheduled movies and their trailers for viewing. Upgraded conveniences include website and phone app to purchase tickets and concessions before you get to the theater. We will offer kiosks to purchase tickets and concessions at the theater and upgrades to concessions as well. We will also offer a rewards program for extra discounts to our most frequented patrons.
Being Southeast Colorado Natives, we have a lot of great memories going to this theater. As a kid, I remember watching some great movies in this theater such as; ET, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones and Top Gun. I always thought it would be really cool to own it someday so, when it became available, we jumped at the opportunity. We are very grateful to the Ross family for choosing us to take the reins, and our goal is to make them proud. It just wouldn’t seem right to have a someone from out of the area owning this storied Lamar landmark.
We own and operate other successful local businesses and know how important it is to the community to keep the town growing and evolving with the times, while keeping small-town heritage intact. Stay tuned for exciting news about the theater, and feel free to reach out to us with any suggestions!
Please stay tuned to Main Street Cinema Facebook for show times and updates!!
Website: Lamartheater.com
Thank you for your support!!
