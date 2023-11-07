National Weather Service Pueblo, October Weather Review
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2023 | Comments 0
A few weather systems moved across the region through the month of October. The first system moved across the state through the first week of October, bringing showers and thunderstorms and good rainfall for southern portions of the region, as well as some snowfall to the higher mountain peaks. The second system moved across through the middle of the month, bringing some mountain snowfall as well as brief cool down across the region. In between these systems, very warm temperatures were experienced across the region, until a much colder weather system moved across the state October 28th and 29th. This system brought abundant snowfall to areas over and near the higher terrain, along with well below seasonal temperatures to the region.
The preliminary average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of October was 53.8 degrees. This is 1.0 degrees above normal and makes October of 2023 tied as the 51st warmest October on record, which is well behind the warmest October of 1963, when the average monthly temperature was 61.0 degrees. The average October maximum temperature in Pueblo was 71.3 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees above normal. The average October minimum temperature in Pueblo was 36.2 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 0.06 inches of precipitation through the month of October. This is 0.70 inches below normal and makes October of 2023 tied as the 16th driest October on record, behind driest October of 1931, when no precipitation was recorded in Pueblo. Pueblo tallied 1.1 inches of snowfall through the month of October (from one storm system October 28th and 29th), which is 0.9 inches below normal. Pueblo set a daily record high temperature in the month of October.
November weather potentials:
In Pueblo, the average high temperature and low temperature of 63 degrees and 29 degrees on November 1st, cool to 51 degrees and 19 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of November in Pueblo is 40.5 degrees. Pueblo averages 0.47 inches of precipitation and 4.1 inches of snow through the month of November.
