Maria Salgado – June 12, 1953 – November 12, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Salgado will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will take place following the Mass in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Maria will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Maria Angelina Salgado was born on June 12, 1953 in Ocampo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jesus Rodriguez and Margarita Ramirez. She passed away on November 12, 2023 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico at the age of 70.
Maria was a loving and proud, mother and grandmother. While raising her children, Maria kept busy as a homemaker. After her children were grown, she began working various jobs outside the home. She enjoyed crocheting and dancing and was a devoted member of St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly.
Maria is survived by her husband, Julio Salgado of Holly, Colorado; children, Samuel (Erica) Rodriguez of Syracuse, Kansas, Amelia (Adan) Chaparro, Monica (Miguel) Raygoza, Rebecca Rodriguez, Julio Salgado Jr., Erica Salgado (Priceten Hatcher) all of Holly, Colorado, and Michael (Kaitlei) Salgado of Lamar, Colorado; brothers, Raymundo Rodriguez and Arnoldo Rodriguez of Mexico; sisters, Dora Rodriguez, Adelina Rodriguez, Cristina Rodriguez, Irma Rodriguez, and Oralia Rodriguez all of Mexico; 18 grandchildren with one arriving soon; four great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Rodriguez; mother, Margarita Ramirez; brother, Jesus Enrique Rodriguez; sister, Rosaura Rodriguez; and grandson, Isaac Chaparro.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
