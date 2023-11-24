LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – OCTOBER 2023
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.77 billion pounds in October, up slightly from the 4.76 billion pounds
produced in October 2022.
Beef production, at 2.34 billion pounds, was 3 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.83 million head, down
3 percent from October 2022. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,374 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 8 percent below October a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 23,100 head, down 24 percent
from October 2022. The average live weight was up 49 pounds from last year, at 308 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.42 billion pounds, up 3 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.4 million head, up 5 percent
from October 2022. The average live weight was down 3 pounds from the previous year, at 285 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.3 million pounds, was up 7 percent from October 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 193,500 head,
14 percent above last year. The average live weight was 115 pounds, down 7 pounds from October a year ago.
January to October 2023 commercial red meat production was 45.2 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef
production was down 5 percent from last year, veal was down 11 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton
production was down 2 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
