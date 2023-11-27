Linda Longworth – June 16, 1944 – November 25, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime McClave Resident Linda Longworth will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 1, 2023 at McClave Community Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for Linda will be held from 1:00pm until 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Linda was born on July 16, 1944 in Cedar Ville, Kansas to Loyle Rowland and Lela Uhls and passed away on November 25, 2023 at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 79.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband Larry Longworth, parents, brothers in law Bob Johnson, Von Ford, Eldon Longworth, and sisters in law Eunice Manly and Shirley Peck.
Linda is survived by her children Kristen Longworth of New Port, NH, Karen (Carlos Alvidrez) Longworth of McClave, CO, Kathy (Joe) Torrez of Gill, CO, Kerrie (Kyle) Herrera of McClave, CO, Kyle Longworth of McClave CO, and Kimbra Longworth of Mount Vernon, IA, grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, Nathan, Shaina, Brittany, Jeremy, Josie, Jerrica, Gabriel, Ronald, Alisha, Erik, Amber, Jordan, Kiana, Brayden, Jace, Kaden, Darian, Madison and Taylor, Linda is also survived by twenty one great grandchildren, her sisters Lorraine Johnson and Norma Ford, brother in law Gary (Linda) Longworth of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be to the McClave Community Church direct or in care of the funeral home.
