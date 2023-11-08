Letter to the Editor: Hello Fellow Community Friends and Neighbors
Russ Baldwin | Nov 08, 2023
Can you believe it has been nine years we have been hosting the Lamar Community Thanksgiving!
We always give thanks to God and those who help make this event wonderful. I want to Thank you all ahead of time for your thoughts, energy, donations and effort in making this event happen. This is for those who do not have a big family, good food, and those workers who have to work Thanksgiving Day. We want to see you, or we can deliver.
Upon reflecting of the day, I think this is most fitting. “My wish for you is that you continue…Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness.” Maya Angelou.
Because of you we have happy hearts and friendships we would not have otherwise. Thank You to all the Volunteers, the Cooks, the cook’s helpers, the servers, the delivery group, our youth who volunteered this day, our dessert and rolls cooks because you make homemade goodies (this does not go unnoticed.)
To our Sponsors, we could not do this without you! To the fearless Leaders who always come through!
Together we can accomplish great things to benefit our Community! We enjoy seeing those who come and eat at our extended table God bless!
Thank You
Lamar Community Thanksgiving
Maria Gutierrez
901 S. 11th St
Lamar, CO
719.529.0735
