Lamar RE-2 School Board Approves First Phase of Stadium Project
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2023 | Comments 0
At the regular meeting of Nov. 13, 2023, the Lamar School Board voted unanimously to approved Big Project 1, as it is referred to by GMCN Architects of Garden City, Kansas, the architectural firm designing the new stadium. Via video chat with GMCN’s Nick Nemechek, the board members were able to see the final design plan for the main building, which houses the ticket window, concession stand, locker rooms and public restrooms. A few minor changes had been made since the original drawing was presented; namely, improvements in the restrooms. Board member Shannon O’Bryan jokingly asked Nemechek, “So this means that the women will never, never have to wait” in a restroom line. “That is correct; no one should have to wait in a line”, replied Nemechek. The entire project was also moved slightly west due to grade concerns, as well as slightly to the north in order to preserve the existing tree line to the south. The entire stadium will be ADA-compliant, from restrooms to ramps at the grandstand and ADA-accessible seating along the front row of seats. Final color schemes for the building, grandstand seating and the track will be chosen and approved by the Board at a future meeting.
Also in Big Project 1 is the grandstand and press box. The proposed grandstand will seat approximately 1500, dependent upon final selection of seating choices by the Board. There are several options available, which will be discussed further at another meeting. The press box is slated to be 40 feet by 80 feet divided into 5 separate boxes, with rooftop access for filming events. CMCN wanted the Board’s approval to proceed with the first phase so that materials for the building and grandstand can be ordered soon to keep on schedule for the predicted groundbreaking in mid-February of 2024, weather permitting.
Other items on the night’s agenda that passed unanimously were travel study trip requests. The LHS juniors and seniors will be traveling to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling on November 15. LHS senior Hallie Mackey, who serves as the Colorado DECA State President will be attending the Ultimate DECA Powertrip in Austin, TX on November 17-20.
The Board accepted the resignations of a custodian, a bus driver and 2 middle school coaching positions. They then unanimously voted to approve the hirings of 2 high school coaches, a custodian, a maintenance person and 7 substitute teachers.
Dr. Chad Krug gave the Superintendent’s Report, highlighting the final imaging of the district’s “Portrait of a Graduate” plan and spoke of the district ordering banners for school walls and other areas to promote this. He gave an update on the high school’s food truck, including the naming contest, the winner of which will be announced soon. He spoke of an upcoming citizen’s survey, which will be advertised on the school’s website and social media accounts.
Board President Lanie Meyers-Mireles ended the evening by thanking outgoing board member Connie Jacobson for all the many things she has done over the years and welcomed incoming board member Travis Hall, who will be sworn in at the next meeting on December 13th.
By Barbara Crimond
