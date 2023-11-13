Holly Jolly Christmas, December 9th
Russ Baldwin | Nov 13, 2023 | Comments 0
Holly will offer a Holly Jolly Christmas on Saturday, December 9th beginning with a free pancake breakfast from 9 to 10:30am at the school, following by a free Santa 5K run from the school parking lot at 10:30. A free FBLA lunch is set for Noon to 1pm at the school, followed by a free movie, “Star” at 1pm at the Holly Theater.
More events are planned for the day with downtown shopping, a hot cocoa bar, free kids crafts and photo sessions with Santa. Shoppers can vote for their favorite decorated Christmas tree and take part in the PTO Dinner at the Holly Pride Building from 5 to 6:30pm. The Holly Commercial Club will host their 6pm drawing for certificates for turkeys, hams and Christmas dinners and this year’s Parade of Lights will begin at 7pm along Main Street with this year’s theme of “Jingle All the Way”.
Filed Under: City of Holly • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: