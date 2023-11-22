Everett “Butch” Buchanan December 15, 1958 – November 21, 202
Nov 22, 2023
A mass of Chrisitan burial for longtime Granada, Colorado resident, Everett Buchanan, affectionately known to his family and friends as Butch will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’s.s.s. officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Visitation for Butch will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Butch was born on December 15, 1958 at Pueblo, Colorado to Everett and Anita (Duarte) Buchanan II and passed away on November 21, 2023 at the Swisher Medical Center in Tulia, Texas at the age of 64.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary Buchanan and grandsons Brandon Baxtor and Aden Cope.
Butch is survived by his wife Jeanie Buchanan of the family home in Granada, children Janicka Pete of Granada, CO, Kendra Buchanan of Lamar, CO, Linzee Buchanan of Syracuse, KS, Michael (Kayla) Buchanan of Kit Carson, CO, Bill Baxter of Pueblo, CO, Jamie Horn of Las Animas, CO and Justin Horn of Watkins, CO, twenty-one grandchildren and one great-grandchild with one on the way. He is also survived by his sister Sherry Ramig of Lewellen, NE as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Everett “Butch” Buchanan Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
