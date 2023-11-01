Election Procedure Update from County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Nov 01, 2023 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS:
ONLY 20% of voted ballots have been returned back to the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. We appreciate receiving voted ballots early so that our election judges can start processing.
It’s too late to return your ballot by mail! We highly recommend at this time that you drop your ballot in the 24/7 ballot drop box located in the parking lot east of the Prowers County Courthouse building (no postage necessary) or drop your voted ballot off at the Prowers County Clerk and Recorders Office at 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
Postmark dates do not count as received. Voted ballots MUST be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder by 7:00 p.m. on November 7, 2023.
Election questions, please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder at 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net, M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
