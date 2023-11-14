Departing Council Finalizes Agenda Items
The outgoing Lamar City Council concluded the details of its agenda during the November 13th meeting. Ordinance 1268, pertaining to vacating the east-west alley between off 401 South 14th Street for Anthony Aguilera, was approved. The alley has not been used in decades and is located between lots 1 and 2, Block 4 in Maxwell’s addition and Block L in west side addition. The City of Lamar will retain rights of way for itself and all other public utility service providers, rights of way or easements for the continued future use of existing gas, sewer, water or similar pipelines.
The council accepted 2024 optional coverage quotes and certificates of insurance renewal from the city’s risk provider, CIRSA regarding coverage for detainee medical costs, equipment breakdown, no-fault water line rupture and/or sewer back-up, property damage caused by members operation of mobile equipment and volunteer accident medical plan.
