Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending November 5, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 06, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities and field work continued where conditions allowed, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, moisture received at the beginning of the week was on the back end of the prior week’s storm system. Converted moisture
totals ranged from trace amounts in parts of the eastern plains to half an inch in areas of the high country. The State remained dry for the rest of the week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on November 2, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties. Twenty percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 18 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought, both unchanged from last week. Less than four percent of the State was rated in severe drought, down from last week.
According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures across the State last week were generally
below normal. Most counties were 3 to 6 degrees below average. Parts of the high country were close to 15 degrees below average and eastern Las Animal County was 9 to 12 degrees below average. In southwestern counties, continued dry conditions adversely affected germination and emergence of winter wheat, according to county reports. In the San Luis Valley, recent mild weather was beneficial for livestock. Pastures in the area remained in good condition for this time of year. Reports noted regular shipments of hay and grain out of the San Luis Valley.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was nearly complete last week with 94 percent harvested, ahead of the 5-year average of 85 percent.
Corn harvested for grain advanced after adverse weather cleared and conditions were better, with 79 percent of the acreage harvested, compared to the 5-year average of 74 percent. Dry bean harvest was also virtually complete with 95 percent of the crop harvested.
Sorghum harvested for grain continued on pace with last year and the average, with 78 percent of the crop harvested. Sugarbeet harvest continued to advance and 91 percent of the crop was harvested. Harvest of the sunflower crop progressed ahead of the previous year and 5-year average, with 87 percent of the acreage harvested. Winter wheat emergence at 87 percent emerged was just ahead of last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 88 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus.
Cattle death loss was 74 percent average and 26 percent light. Sheep death loss was 2 percent heavy, 95 percent average, and 3 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: