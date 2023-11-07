Come Out to Savings with the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Cocoa Crawl
Russ Baldwin | Nov 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Start your shopping crawl for local bargains and pick up a cocoa mug downtown when you take part in the Saturday, November 25th Cocoa Crawl. Shop the day away and pick up a mug in the downtown Pocket Park. Enjoy cocoa, coffee, cider…all served while supplies last.
You’ll enjoy special discounts when you show your chamber mug, so make that your first stop. Enter the Ugly Sweater Competition (also in the Pocket Park).
Bring your shopping bags, husband to carry all your bargains and some money to spend with local merchants for this holiday event!
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: