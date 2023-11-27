Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending November 26, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities were wrapping up for several crops last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)
data, most of the State received at least some precipitation last week. Converted moisture totals ranged from trace amounts to one inch in areas of the high country. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on November 22, drought conditions continued across parts of the State. Thirty percent of the State still experienced abnormally dry conditions, up 5 percentage points, and 14 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought. Close to 6 percent of the State remained rated in severe drought, and just over 1 percent of the State was rated in extreme drought, unchanged from last week. The worst drought conditions were primarily in the San Luis Valley.
According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures across the State last week were generally below normal. Most counties in eastern Colorado were 2 to 6 degrees below average, where the western slope was at or slightly below normal.
Corn harvested for grain neared completion, with 95 percent of the acreage harvested, just behind the 5-year average of
98 percent. Sorghum harvested for grain remained slightly behind last year and the 5-year average, with 95 percent of the crop harvested.
Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 50 percent average, and 50 percent light. Sheep death loss was 62 percent average, and 38 percent light.
Note: This report concludes the weekly crop progress report for 2023. Next year’s Colorado weekly report will begin in March 2024.
Monthly reports will be released for December on January 2, 2024; for January on January 29, 2024; and for February on
February 26, 2024.
