Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending November 19, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 20, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities approached completion for several crops last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, western counties were the only areas of the State that received measurable moisture last week. Converted moisture totals
ranged from trace amounts to two inches in areas of the high country. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on
November 16, drought conditions continued to spread across the State. Twenty-five percent of the State experienced abnormally dry conditions, up 6 percent, and 20 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought, unchanged from last week. Close to 6 percent of the State was rated in severe drought, down slightly from last week. Over 1 percent of the State was rated in extreme drought, up from last week and primarily in the San Luis Valley. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures across the State last week were generally above normal. Most counties were 3 to 9 degrees above average. Several eastern counties were more than 9 degrees above average, and portions of Kit Carson, Weld, and Yuma, Counties were more than 12 degrees above average.
In Mesa County, corn for grain harvest continued where conditions allowed. In the San Luis Valley, fall field work continued due to mild weather. Conditions were dry. Livestock were in good condition. Pastures in the area remained in good condition for this time of year.
Corn harvested for grain advanced amid clear weather conditions, with 91 percent of the acreage harvested, just behind the
5-year average. Sorghum harvested for grain continued behind last year and on pace with the average, with 92 percent of the crop harvested. Harvest of the sunflower crop was virtually complete by week’s end with 96 percent of the acreage harvested. Winter wheat emergence, at 95 percent complete, was behind last year at 99 percent and was just ahead of the 5-year average of 94 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 16 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 49 percent average, and 51 percent light. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 61 percent average, and 38 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured
