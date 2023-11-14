City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report for September 2023 Collections
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2023 | Comments 0
City Sales Tax revenue grew by 3.18% this past September for a gain of $13,369 over the previous year with 2022 collections at $420,008 and $433,378 for 2023. Use Tax collections were up 20.90% for a $5,957 increase and total sales were up 4.63% for an improvement of $20,741 with brought 2023 collections up to $468,811 over last years of $448,070.
Year to date collections show an increase of 4.42% for a gain of $167,962 over 2022. Collections for 2023 are at $3,972,141 compared to 2022 at $3,804,179. Use Tax collections, YTD are up 22.50% for an increase of $68,197. Total Sales and Use Tax collections gain 5.77 over this same period last year at $238,198. Collections for 2022 were at $4,129,889 compared to the current posting of $4,368,088.
The twelve retail and service categories provided by the City of Lamar show an increase in auto parts/repairs and restaurants with a decrease in building materials and apparel and department stores.
|
2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|148,510
|157,783
|188,589
|Building Materials
|171,360
|193,755
|
175,562
|
Apparel & Department Stores
|1,097,724
|1,134,836
|1,267,703
|C Stores & Gas Sales
|194,985
|210,486
|
209,451
|
All Business-Electricity
|281,495
|251,981
|254,269
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|74,802
|64,314
|
75,832
|
Grocery Stores
|241,408
|290,255
|263,054
|Hotels-Motels
|135,242
|145,454
|
149,731
|
Liquor Sales
|97,815
|102,868
|110,573
|Manufacturing
|36,209
|6,730
|
9,272
|
Other Retail/All Other
|929,391
|1,007,598
|1,012,318
|Restaurants
|371,655
|390,149
|
433,980
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Economy • Featured
About the Author: