City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report for September 2023 Collections

Nov 14, 2023

 

 

City Sales Tax revenue grew by 3.18% this past September for a gain of $13,369 over the previous year with 2022 collections at $420,008 and $433,378 for 2023.  Use Tax collections were up 20.90% for a $5,957 increase and total sales were up 4.63% for an improvement of $20,741 with brought 2023 collections up to $468,811 over last years of $448,070.

Year to date collections show an increase of 4.42% for a gain of $167,962 over 2022.  Collections for 2023 are at $3,972,141 compared to 2022 at $3,804,179.  Use Tax collections, YTD are up 22.50% for an increase of $68,197.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections gain 5.77 over this same period last year at $238,198.  Collections for 2022 were at $4,129,889 compared to the current posting of $4,368,088.

The twelve retail and service categories provided by the City of Lamar show an increase in auto parts/repairs and restaurants with a decrease in building materials and apparel and department stores.

 

2021

 2022

2023

Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair

 148,510 157,783 188,589
Building Materials 171,360 193,755

175,562

Apparel & Department Stores

 1,097,724 1,134,836 1,267,703
C Stores & Gas Sales 194,985 210,486

209,451

All Business-Electricity

 281,495 251,981 254,269
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 74,802 64,314

75,832

Grocery Stores

 241,408 290,255 263,054
Hotels-Motels 135,242 145,454

149,731

Liquor Sales

 97,815 102,868 110,573
Manufacturing 36,209 6,730

9,272

Other Retail/All Other

 929,391 1,007,598 1,012,318
Restaurants 371,655 390,149

433,980

