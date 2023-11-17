City of Lamar 2023 Thanksgiving Schedules
Nov 17, 2023
Thanksgiving Week brings a variation to the City’s standard operations, with many offices closed on Thursday AND Friday, 11/23 and 11/24. Additional modifications include:
Free Transfer Station & Landfill Weekend – November’s free dump weekend is scheduled for Saturday, 11/18, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and Sunday, 11/19, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
Building Closures – The Lamar City Complex, Lamar Community Building, and Public Works Building will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Lamar Public Library will be closed on Thanksgiving through Saturday, 11/25.
Residential Trash Pick-up –
Thursday trash pick-up route will be collected on Wednesday, 11/22 (includes Willow Valley & Parkview area)
Friday trash pick-up route will remain the same.
Commercial Trash Pick-up –
Wednesday trash pick-up route will be collected on Tuesday, 11/21; Thursday trash pick-up route will be collected on Wednesday, 11/22; Friday trash pick-up route will remain the same.
Cardboard Route – Wednesday route will be collected on Tuesday, 11/21 and the Friday route will be collected on Wednesday, 11/22
Landfill –
Closed on Thanksgiving, 11/23
Open Friday, 11/24, and Saturday, 11/25, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm
Police, Dispatch, Fire & Ambulance Services will maintain regular hours. For non-emergency needs call Prowers County Dispatch at 719-336-3977.
For more information regarding Thanksgiving Week hours, please call the City Administrator’s office at 719-336-1365.
