Charles Hawkins – September 17, 1922 – November 18, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 21, 2023 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Charles Hawkins will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Lamar Christian Church in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Charles will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar.
Charles Edward Hawkins was born on September 17, 1922 in Berea, Kentucky to Joseph and Hannah (Gay) Hawkins. He passed away on November 18, 2023 at Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado at the age of 101.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty (Derr) Hawkins; daughter, Barbara Ann Wertz; son, Joseph (Gail) Hawkins; daughter-in-law, Linda Hawkins; nine grandchildren, Charlotte (Bryan) Herrera, Shelby (Justin) Homm, Aaron (Darcie) Wertz, Jeff (Leslie) Hawkins, Lisa Harvey (Jon Littler), Chad (Jennifer) Hawkins, Amy Allen, Justin (Julie) Hawkins, and Brandi (Mike) French; twenty great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cora Schwantz; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jim Hawkins and Chuck Hawkins; son-in-law, Steve Wertz; grandson-in-law, Todd Harvey; and close friend, Den Kusaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Christian Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
