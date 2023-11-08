Chamber Information for 2023 Parade of Lights
Russ Baldwin | Nov 08, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Parade of Lights on Friday, December 1st with the parade beginning at 6:30pm from the Lamar Swimming Pool Parking lot on Parkview Avenue. This year’s theme is: The Christmas Spirit.
The parade route will remain as it has in past years, traveling north on 2nd Street, ending at the Enchanted Forest. Parade entries should be at the pool parking lot by 5:45pm. Be sure to check in with a chamber director when you arrive.
Floats will park along the back road by the train tracks behind the Enchanted Forest for pictures and judging of the entries.
Parade entries are due into the Lamar Chamber of Commerce by Monday, November 27th. There is a $5 entry fee per float. Call the Chamber with any questions at 719-336-4379.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Events • Featured
About the Author: