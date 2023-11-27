Carolyn Carr – October 27, 1935 – November 25, 2023
Graveside services for Bristol, Colorado resident, Carolyn Carr will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with Ian Blacker officiating.
Carolyn Marie (Marples) Carr was born on October 27, 1935, in Lamar, Colorado to Arthur and Pearl (Trebbe) Marples. She passed away in Eads, Colorado on November 25, 2023, at the age of 88, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Glenn) Otto of Granada, Colorado and Cathy Gonzales of Holly, Colorado; son, Rodney Carr (Cedric Boatner) of Denver, Colorado; 5 grandchildren; Shayla (Davey) Rock, Chelsey McElrath, Brandi Otto, Amber (Shawn) Adams, and Shelby (Braxton) Warn; 19 great grandchildren, D.J., Sam, Bernie, Cece, Ellie, Mary Jo, Gemma, Izzy, Zita, Stella, Casen, Camden, Colter, Luke, Tucker, Ayden, Madelyn, Peyton, and Raegan; brother, William (Kay) Marples of Lamar, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Darlene Kirmer and Betty (Bob) Proctor; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis “Babe” Carr; son-in-law, Daniel Gonzales; sisters-in-law, Norma Atkinson and Pauline Turner; and brothers-in-law, Millard Carr and Charles “Buck” Carr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice or Lamar Christian Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052.
