Annual “Fantasy Tree” event coming up on Sat., Nov. 18
Don’t forget to mark your calendars to attend the annual “Fantasy Tree” gala, held at the Lamar Elks Lodge on Saturday, November 18 starting at 6 pm. A $5 or more donation at the door is suggested and appreciated. The event will be a magical night for all and is a family-friendly event. For the children, Santa will be available for pictures from 6:30 to 7:30. The Elks Lodge will be decorated for the holidays and there will be background music provided by Ty Harmon from 6-10 pm. The night’s big attraction is the auction of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and door leaners during the live auction. In addition to the live auction, there will a multitude of tables displaying the many donated silent auction items. Look for the hot cocoa and s’mores bars, along with finger foods and cider!
All proceeds from the event go to the Domestic Safety Resource Center in Lamar. The center, founded in 1984, provides support, education and resources for domestic violence, and sexual assault. They provide emergency local transporation, food and clothing, emergency shelter and safety planning. Counties served include Prowers, Baca, Cheyenne and Kiowa. Services are confidential – law enforcement does not have to be involved for them to be able to provide services. According to statistics, domestic abuse greatly increases over the holidays, so this fundraiser is extremely important at this time of year.
Last year’s event raised approximately $11,000 – hopefully this year will surpass that. The Prowers Journal will be doing a follow-up article after the event, with pictures of the festivities and the amount of money raised.
