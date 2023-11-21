AC Rowan – July 23, 1935 – November 20, 2023
AC Rowan, age 88, of Lamar, CO passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Community Hospital in McCook, NE.
AC was born July 23, 1935 in Las Animas, CO to parents Archie Cyde and Ada (Barnes) Rowan. He was one of two children. Following high school, AC attended both Lamar Community College and Colorado State University on livestock judging scholarships.
AC was a member of the Army National Guard, completing six months basic training in Arkansas where he proudly bought his first good baseball glove, which he used throughout his career and kept near him until the end of his life. He traveled the country playing fastpitch softball with his best friends and was eventually inducted into the Colorado Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. AC spent numerous years coaching youth baseball and traveled many miles taking his teams from one end of the state to the other. He also refereed high school basketball for many years.
Though farming and raising sheep were his main vocation, AC also worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier, a job he dearly loved. He especially enjoyed visiting with people he delivered mail to. For many years, AC rang bells for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign. He always enjoyed, wearing funny hats to entertain the kids that would come by and put money in the kettle.
AC’s main love with his family. On November 20, 1960, he married the love of his life, Bonnie (Bowles) Rowan in Wiley, CO. The couple was blessed with two children. He and Bonnie traveled together and worked together on the farm. He also greatly enjoyed his three grandkids.
Many hours were spent on batting practice with all three grandkids. There was nothing he wouldn’t do or any distance too far to take them to events or to travel to watch them participate. He loved being around them and making them laugh, which he was doing up until his final days.
AC joined Bonnie in Heaven on their 64th wedding anniversary so they never spent one apart.
AC was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bonnie Rowan; grandson, Xander Sharpe Rowan and several brother and sister in laws.
Those left to celebrate her life include his son, Jay Rowan of Lamar; daughter, Sheila (Colt) Hosick of McCook, NE; daughter in law, Monette Sutphin of Lamar, CO; sister, Zanetta Kelley of Houston, TX; sister in law Lorene Thompson of Lamar, CO; two grandchildren, Macy Elway Rowan and Canyon River Hosick; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are suggested in AC’s Name for future designation and may be directed to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Rowan Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 1600 South Main, Lamar, CO with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.com to sign the online guestbook for the family.
