56th Annual Two Shot Goose Hunt Dec. 6-8
Russ Baldwin | Nov 17, 2023 | Comments 0
The skies above Southeastern Colorado have recently filled with the sight and sounds of Canada and Snow Geese. Their arrival signals the approaching date of one of the events most synonymous with Lamar – the annual Two Shot Goose Hunt. Now in its 56th year, the event attracts hunters from not only all over Colorado, but other states and internationally as well. This year’s event will see hunters arriving from South Africa, California, Washington, D.C, and other states. Historically, the event has always included celebrity guests and this year is no exception, with former NFL players Ralph Tamm, Erik Pears, Joel Dreessen, and Patrick Goodpaster scheduled to attend. MLB Hall of Famer Goose Gossage will more than likely make an appearance as well, as he has been doing so most years since 1980. Famed actor Roy Rogers was one of the original celebrities to take part and, over the years, a multitude of movie stars and professional sports players have made appearances.
The 3-day event donates to not only wildlife conservation projects, but also to many local charities, including the Share the Spirit Foundation, Lamar Area Hospice, The BBB, local FFA chapters, the Wiley Panther and Lamar Chamber golf tournaments, and Prowers Public Health (for purchasing children’s books) to name just a few. Rose Ann Yates, Executive Coordinator of the event, spoke with the Prowers Journal recently to give us information about the event itself and detailed this year’s schedule of events. Ms. Yates has been coordinating the Two Shot for 31 years and, while listening to her speak about it, the passion she has for this yearly event is clearly evident. Obviously, it has continued to thrive since she first came on board, as she told us that last year’s event netted $107,000, which enabled the nonprofit to contribute large amounts to the various charities and wildlife conservation projects.
This year’s schedule is:
Wednesday, Dec. 6:
10:00 a.m. Registration at the gun club followed by sporting clay practice rounds at 1:00 p.m.
6:30 p.m. President’s Reception and Auction at the Eagles Club at 1220 S. Main St. in Lamar. There is a $10 fee at the door for persons 21 and older with complimentary cocktails and snacks.
The big highlight of the evening is the much-anticipated live and silent auctions and calcutta. This part of the entire event is perhaps the most important as far as generating funds to be used for charitable donations. Ms. Yates stressed that the reception and auctions is open to the public and the evening promises to be exciting and fun-filled as always. She told us that approximately 200-300 people attend the auctions each year.
Donations for this year’s auction include a suite (21 tickets per game) for two Denver Broncos games donated by Lamar native Mike Flower. Proceeds from the Broncos suite auctions will be split 50/50 between Two Shot and Lamar Area Hospice. Other big ticket auction items include a safari, a bird hunt in Argentina, local artwork, a fishing trip and numerous items donated by local merchants. The drawing for the Upland and Goose guides will also take place on that evening.
Thursday, Dec. 7:
The actual hunt itself begins bright and early at 3:30 a.m., with a breakfast buffet at Las Brisas Restaurant, followed by the goose hunt for half of the teams for the duration of the day. Professional goose guides will be provided by Outwest Adventures, LLC. The other half of the teams will have the Upland Hunt at 8:00 a.m. at PK Bird Farms near Lamar, followed by Sporting Clays at 1:00 pm at the Southeast Colorado Trap Club. Hunting guides for the Upland Hunt are provided by Rocky Mountain Rooster Club from Colorado Springs, who bring their own trained hunting dogs.
The day concludes with a Guide and Landowners Reception 1y 7:00 p.m. as a way of thanking the guides for all their hard work and to the landowners for allowing the group to hunt on their land.
Friday, December 8:
Friday’s schedule is a mirror image of Thursday’s hunts, with the goose hunting group from Thursday participating in the Upland Hunt and vice-versa for the other group. There will be an awards banquet that evening at 7:00 at the Eagles Lodge.
In the past, Ms. Yates has mentioned the many ways the event also generates money for our area. “It’s hard to determine just how many ways the hunt benefits the economy of the Lamar area. Everyone involved buys as many local items as they can, and this runs from gas, lodging, restaurants, clothing, hunting supplies and even includes selling pickup trucks.”
For any questions, contact Rose Ann Yates at 719-940-7424
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Environment • Events • Featured
About the Author: