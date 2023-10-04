Solar Eclipse is on the Way
Russ Baldwin | Oct 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse will take place on October 14th, 2023, with most of south central and southeast Colorado seeing between 80 to 90 percent totality.
In the morning, the moon will cover the face of the sun, so that the sun appears in the sky as a single ring of light, known as the ring of fire.
To witness the incredible ring of fire, you will need to be within the 125-mile path of annularity. The path begins over the Pacific Ocean and will make landfall in Oregon. The path arches from Oregon to Texas; then it will continue south through Central America to Brazil. Unless you’re on that line—the path of annularity—you’ll only see a partial eclipse. The closer you are to the center of that path, the longer annularity, the maximum point of the eclipse, will last.
The whole event will take about three hours, but annularity will only last about five minutes.
Lamar is at 80%, so we’ll witness a smaller slice of the eclipse.
Partial Solar Eclipse in City of Lamar, Colorado will begin Saturday, October 14th at 9:16am and be at maximum viewing by 10:40am. The Eclipse Event will be over in Lamar by approximately 12:11pm for a duration of just a few minutes short of 3 hours.
Filed Under: Events • Featured • Media Release • The Arts
About the Author: