Prowers County Kicking Off the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Code Update
For the first time in 20 years, Prowers County is updating its 2003 Master Plan to reflect current community values and desired direction for the future. Over the next 16 months, the County invites the public to provide feedback and ideas to guide this new Comprehensive Plan. The adoption of this updated, community-driven plan will be directly followed by a Land Use Subdivision and Zoning Code Update to implement those ideas.
Kicking off this engagement process in November, the County invites the community to participate in in-person Roundtable Events, online activities, and/or one-on-one phone conversations with the planning team. Participants will discuss and provide feedback about the issues and opportunities facing the County, as well as start to identify shared values and priorities for the future.
The County has reserved the Home Ec Building at the Prowers County Fairgrounds to hold these events over two days, November 8th and 9th. Community members are welcome to attend either day. These events will include a short presentation introducing the project, followed by facilitated small group discussions. Refreshments and kid-friendly activities will be provided.
What: Prowers County Comprehensive Plan Roundtable Events
When: November 8 @ 6:00-8:00 PM
November 9 @ 12:00-1:30 PM
Where: Prowers County Fairgrounds
Home Ec. Building
2206 Saddle Club Dr.
Lamar, CO
For those unable to attend the events, visit www.ProwersCompPlan.com to learn more about the project, participate in online questions, sign up for one-on-one phone conversations, or sign up to receive emails or texts about future meetings and project updates.
