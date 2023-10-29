Loyal Edward Bland – Sept. 18, 1949 – Oct. 26, 2023
Funeral Services for Loyal Bland will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by V.F.W. Post #4281.
Visitation for Loyal will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Loyal Edward Bland was born September 18, 1949 in Lamar, Colorado to Benjamin and Genevieve “Jenny” (Campbell) Bland. He passed away at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 26, 2023 at the age of 74.
Loyal is survived by his wife, Peggy Bland of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Leroy Bland of Holly, Colorado and Frank (Debbie) Bland of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Suk) Tinsley of Olympia, Washington and Troy Tinsley of Palm Springs, California; sister-in-law, Patricia Tinsley (Tim Walker) of Perry, Missouri; aunts, Maxcine Shetterly of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rosalee Richardson of Syracuse, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
