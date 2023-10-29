Lillian I. (Banta) Morgan – Dec. 4, 1922 – Oct. 24, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 29, 2023 | Comments 0
Lillian I. (Banta) Morgan sadly passed away at her home in Las Animas, Colorado on October 24, 2023 at the age of 100. She was born on December 4, 1922 in Bent County, Colorado to Elmo Hughes and Mary Lula (Yancey) Banta.
Lillian worked in the offices of Bent County Clerk, Bent County Treasure, Bent Social Services and later at the A.S.C. office where she retired. She was a member of the Melonfield Priscilla Club, BPW, and United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her four daughters; Carolyn (Ray) Haddock, Donna (Roy) Simpson, Diana (Jim) Bonewell, and Suzanne (Dave) Ward; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Lillian was preceded in death, by her parents; husband, Perry Morgan; four brothers, Edward, Glen, Randall, and Clair; one grandchild, Michelle Haddock and one great grandchild, Jason Simpson.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church (formerly United Methodist Church) in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel.
Lillian I. (Banta) Morgan sadly passed away at her home in Las Animas, Colorado on October 24, 2023 at the age of 100. She was born on December 4, 1922 in Bent County, Colorado to Elmo Hughes and Mary Lula (Yancey) Banta.
Lillian worked in the offices of Bent County Clerk, Bent County Treasure, Bent Social Services and later at the A.S.C. office where she retired. She was a member of the Melonfield Priscilla Club, BPW, and United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her four daughters; Carolyn (Ray) Haddock, Donna (Roy) Simpson, Diana (Jim) Bonewell, and Suzanne (Dave) Ward; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Lillian was preceded in death, by her parents; husband, Perry Morgan; four brothers, Edward, Glen, Randall, and Clair; one grandchild, Michelle Haddock and one great grandchild, Jason Simpson.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church (formerly United Methodist Church) in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: