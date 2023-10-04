Letter to the Editor: From the DuValls
The DuVall’s would like to thank our family, friends and strangers for all the support they have given us during and after our Tornado destruction. How comforting to know we live in such a caring and giving community. There is absolutely no way we can express our gratitude. This was a big disaster and the outpouring of help was huge. What you all have done for us is amazing
THANK YOU!
There are so many to thank that we could never mention you all and not leave someone out! To all those who came to clean up Debris for days in that heat! Those who brought food, drinks and tents to help feed our volunteers. High Plains Community Health Center for catering meals during the cleanup.
THANK YOU!
Those who brought equipment to help clean up and a special mention to Mark Dorenkamp with his Road and Bridge Crew.
THANK YOU!
The cowboys who rounded up the cattle. Neighbors for checking water and drilling feed.
Thank you!
The offers of housing, clothing and loaner vehicles. The Pampered Chef products. For all the money sent to us in cards, donated to the TBK and Community State Bank- We know who you are and THANK YOU!
You all have forever made an imprint in our hearts and minds.
To the Benefit Concert Committee-Claire Dunn, Christina Sharp-Business Manager, Nathalie Baret -Publicist, Gary Melcher, Diane Pool, Ron Cook, Deb May, Shannon Hicks, Tila Dunn, Joette DuVall , Gene Sobczak-CEO of HPCHC and Stan Brinkley.
THANK YOU!
To the cooks who gave their time and talent and closed their business to help.
Gary Melcher-Backyard BBQ, Abel, Gabe and Lucas Salazer-Tres Jefes, Joel Yoder – Joder BBQ, Anthony Esquibel – Sante Fe Trail House, Sy Donaldson – Gracie’s Café, Cody Truitt – Cody’s Cooks, Orie Mathews – Lucky’s
THANK YOU!
Auctioneers Cody Johnson of Holly CO and Clayton (Lindsey) Everhart of Hudson CO
To all of those who donated auction items, THANK YOU!
To the businesses who donated, there are too many to mention but we know who you are and we THANK YOU!
To the people who have lived this tornado right along with us since 6/23/2023- Stan Brinkley was boots on the ground since DAY 1 cleaning debris in the heat for days and then on to hit the streets working and organizing the benefit. RB and Tila Dunn are the best neighbors ever! Working daily to take charge of the house cleanup for me and provided several meals. Tayla Dunn for her help on the benefit as well. Joette DuVall took charge of the immediate decision making for us. Our kids and grandkids for all their help. We could not have survived without you.
THANK YOU!
Last but not least how lucky are we to have a little neighbor girl named Clare Dunn. Clare and her crew were amazing! Their time and effort on this concert were above and beyond. What a success! The video that was produced and narrated by Claire was Awesome! Clare, you have such a sincere heart, loving spirit and beautiful personality. WE LOVE YOU CLARE DUNN
THANK YOU!
