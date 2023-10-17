Kathy Webber January 14, 1957 — October 12, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Services are pending for longtime Lamar resident Kathy Webber. Per Kathy’s wishes cremation has taken place. Kathy was born on January 14, 1957 at Lamar, Colorado to Benny and Glo (Brittain) Schibbelhut and passed away on October 12, 2023 at Memorial hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Webber, brother Marty Schibbelhut, sister Cindy Schibbelhut, infant brother Monty Schibbelhut and niece Cori Jo Rule. Kathy is survived by her children Tricia (Daniel) Thomas of Lampasas, TX, Cici Zeits of Chilcoot, CA, Lucas Smith, Amanda Smith of Lamar, CO and her friend Robert Maggart of Lamar, CO.
