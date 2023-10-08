Joyce Englund – December 27, 1930 – October 4, 2023
Funeral services for Joyce England will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Friends Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Joyce Marie (Harper) England was born December 27, 1930 in Elbert, Colorado to Ray E. and Ola (Sliger) Harper. She passed away at Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado on October 4, 2023 at the age of 92.
Joyce lived in Las Animas for most of her life. She worked as a waitress, custodian, and in food service while raising her family. She was a lifelong member of the Friends Church and loved her God. Joyce’s life was spent raising her children, gardening and tending to her flowers, leading 4-H groups, being actively involved in church, and despite her busy schedule, she was always there to lend a hand to
anyone needing help.
Joyce is survived by her children, Linda England, Sheila (Willie) Burns, Connie Burch, Stanley England, Dona England, Michael (Terri) England, Brian (Paddy) England, Andrew England, and Tracey (Stephen) Harbison; 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; brother, Dale R. (Maxine) Harper; sisters, Helen McClure and Joan Hensen; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Ray England; son-in-law, Lonnie Burch; sisters, Shirley Glass and Nelda Ridley; brothers-in-law, Donald McClure and Donald Henson; father of her children, Edward England; three nieces and two nephews.
