Irl Quinby February 18, 1956 — October 17, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 17, 2023 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident Irl A. Quinby. Irl was born on February 18, 1956 to Howard and Lena (Shutts) Quinby at Tribune, Kansas and passed away on October 17, 2023 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Irl is survived by his brother Jesse (Becky) Quinby and sisters Carol (Bob) Serencsa of Tuscan, AZ and Jane (Dan) Wright of Albuquerque, NM. Irl is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Filed Under: Obituary
