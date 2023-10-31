Irl D. Quinby – February 18, 1956 – October 17, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Irl D. Quinby will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Irl was born on February 18, 1956 in Tribune, Kansas to J. Howard and Lena G. Quinby and passed away on October 17, 2023 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 67.
Irl grew up on the family farm four miles south of Towner, Colorado. He attended the Towner Methodist Church and graduated from Plainview High School. In 1976, Howard and Lena sold the family farm and bought a place west of Lamar next to the airport on Prosperity Lane and moved with Irl to Lamar. After Howard’s passing, Irl and his mom built a house in Willow Valley in Lamar and in 1984 they moved to town. This was the beginning of Irl being seen riding his bike throughout the streets of Lamar. In 1993, Irl’s brother took him to Disneyland and the Pirates of the Caribbean, this is when Irl became a pirate. Irl began to roam the streets of Lamar carrying a treasure chest (he had over 100 chests) and wearing a three-cornered hat. And a pirate, Irl would remain to the end of his days. Rest in peace pirate and may the wind always fill your sails!
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lena Quinby.
Irl is survived by his sisters Jane (Dan) Wright of Albuquerque, NM and Carol (Bob) Serencsa of Tucson, AZ, brother Jesse (Becky) Quinby of Greeley, CO, four nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews as well as many friends and relatives.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: