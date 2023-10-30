Fatal Commercial Motor Crashes Trending Downward in Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Oct 30, 2023 | Comments 0
Troopers have seen an 8.5% reduction in fatal crashes YTD over 2022
(COLO) – After a steady increase of CMV-caused fatal crashes between 2018 and 2021, current data suggests that Colorado is experiencing a downward trend in CMV fatal crashes. The state experienced a five-year high in 2021 with 79 fatal crashes involving a CMV and since then, has seen a decrease each year.
In 2022, Colorado had 64 fatal crashes involving a CMV, a reduction of 18.9% versus the previous year. By October 11, 2023, the State had experienced 43 fatal crashes involving a CMV versus 47, a reduction of 8.5%. In addition, when looking at fatal crashes caused by the CMV driver, fatal crashes are down 10.5% versus the same time period in 2022.
“The severity of CMV-involved crashes to the occupants and the roadways is extreme,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Historically, CMV crashes begin to trend upward in October and peak in January for Colorado. Our troopers and Port of Entry officers have already begun implementing various enforcement crash-reduction strategies to keep crashes down and help save lives.”
The Colorado roadway with the largest number of CMV-related crashes remains I-70 with the I-70 mountain corridor being the most significant area of focus. The leading causal factors in the I-70 mountain corridor for CMV crashes are lane violations and speed (a very close second).
Some of the enforcement strategies being implemented by the Colorado State Patrol to reduce CMV crashes this year include:
CSP will again focus its CMV-enforcement efforts this fall and winter on the I-70 corridor. Emphasis is on the known trouble areas which are:
Floyd Hill
Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel grade
Vail Pass
Glenwood Canyon
Enforcement efforts will focus on leading crash causal factors, including speed.
Last winter season, CSP engaged in high-visibility CMV enforcement efforts in and around Glenwood Canyon. Troopers assigned to the motor carrier safety section from outside of the area were brought in to conduct enforcement operations. The same efforts will resume this winter season.
CSP will be conducting routine “chain check” enforcement and other multi-day operations throughout the year.
Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations, impaired driving and speeding while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign reminds people to reflect on everything they love and value and plan a sober ride when planning to celebrate.
