ELECTION NEWS: Timeline to the Deadline
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2023 | Comments 0
Ballots have now been sent out. Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office? The earlier ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released. Please don’t wait until the last minute to drop off your ballot. If you have not received a ballot you can request a replacement ballot but do it as soon as possible.
October 30, 2023 was the deadline to register to vote through the mail or online in order to receive a ballot sent through the mail.
REMEMBER: Postmarks dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in the possession of the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder by 7:00 P.M., November 7, 2023.
Check your mail-in ballot status on line: If you would like to verify that your ballot was received by our office you can log onto www.govotecolorado.gov or sign up with the State’s BallotTrax System at: https://colorado.ballottrax.net.
ELECTION RESULTS:
Unofficial election results will be posted Election night, November 7, 2023 after 8:00 p.m., when ballot tabulating is complete. Results will be posted on the Prowers County website at www.prowerscounty.net and on the Secretary of State’s website.
- Saturday, November 4, 2023: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for return of mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023: ELECTION DAY (Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
ELECTION OFFENSES:
- C.R.S. 1-13-106 Forgery- Any person who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any ballot before or after it has been cast, or who forges any name of a person as a signer or witness to a petition or nomination paper, or who forges any letter of acceptance, declination, or withdrawal, or who forges the name of a registered elector to a voter’s mail-in or mail ballot commits forgery which is a class five 5 felony.
- C.R.S. 1-13-112 Offenses relating to mail ballots – Any person who, by use of force or other means, unduly influences an elector to vote in any particular manner or to refrain from voting, or who falsely makes, alters, forges, or counterfeits any mail ballot before or after it has been cast, or who destroys, defaces, mutilates, or tampers with such a ballot shall be punished by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than eighteen months, or by both such fine and imprisonment. Our Election Department can be reached at (719) 336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net
Filed Under: Elections • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: