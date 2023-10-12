ELECTION NEWS: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Oct 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Rules for Determining Residency for voting purposes:
C.R.S. 1-2-102 (1) (a) The residence of a person is the principal or primary home or place of abode of a person. A principal or primary home or place of abode is that home or place in which a person’s habitation if fixed and to which that person, whenever absent has the present intention of returning after a departure or absence, regardless of the duration of the absence. You must have a residential address to register to vote. Once you establish a residence, it exists until you establish a new residence elsewhere and notify the election division of that change.
A residence is a permanent building or part of a building and may include a house, condominium, apartment, room in a house, or mobile home. No vacant lot or business address shall be considered a residence. A mail service business cannot be used for a residence address. A mail service business can ONLY be used for a mailing address.
(II) (c) The residence given for voting purposes shall be the same as the residence given for motor vehicle registration and for state income tax purposes.
Note: For voter registration, you may not have more than one residence. Your residential address determines what you are eligible to vote on for elections.
For example:
- If your residential address is within the City limits of Lamar you would be eligible to vote on the City of Lamar’s ballot questions and candidates.
- If your residential address is outside of the City limits of Lamar you are NOT eligible to vote on any City of Lamar’s ballot questions and candidates.
Can a post office box be used or a mail service box be used as a mailing address for voter registration purposes?
- Yes. Post office boxes and mail service boxes are ONLY acceptable as a mailing address. Meaning, that if a homeless voter uses a physical location that does not have a mailing address (such as a park), he/she may provide a post office as a mailing address.
- Post office boxes, are NEVER acceptable for residence addresses.
- Mail Service Boxes, are NEVER acceptable as a residence address.
Need to update your address information?
- Go to www.govotecolorado.gov
- Stop by the County Clerk’s office at 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO
- Call us at 719-336-8011
Additional Election information:
Colorado Secretary of State
http://www.sos.state.co.us/
Register to Vote on-line, check voting status, check ballot
Colorado General Assembly
http://leg.colorado.gov/
Colorado Secretary of State Campaign Finance
http://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/CampaignFinance/home.html
United States Election Assistance Commission
http://www.eac.gov/
Federal Voting Assistance Program
http://www.fvap.gov/
Overseas Vote Foundation
http://www.overseasvotefoundation.org/
Federal Election Commission
http://www.fec.gov/
For questions concerning Elections, contact the Prowers County Clerk’s Office at
719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net
