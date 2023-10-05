Colorado’s 150th-Anniversary License Plate Breaks Sales Records
Russ Baldwin | Oct 05, 2023 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD – October 2023 — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) proudly announces that one of the state’s 150th-anniversary license plates has set an unprecedented record as the fastest-selling plate in state history.
In a tribute to Colorado’s history and spirit, residents have rushed to display the “Pikes Peak or Bust” plate on their vehicles, with 5,700 license plates ordered in the two months of availability, surpassing the previous fastest seller, the Broncos Charities plate, which took four months to reach comparable sales.
“Colorado’s 150th birthday is an exciting time to celebrate and take pride in our state. Both of the 150th-anniversary license plate designs showcase unique parts of Colorado, so I am not surprised many people chose one for their vehicles,” Governor Jared Polis said. “Congratulations to Calista and Evan on the success of your license plate designs, and I look forward to seeing more of them on the roads!”
The license plate, which went on sale in August of this year, is based on the Historic Colorado Contest’s U13 Division winning design by Calista Blaschke of Denver. The plate design includes Pikes Peak, the State Bird (lark bunting) and the State Tree (blue spruce).
“I was so thrilled to learn that my design is the fastest selling license plate in Colorado history,” she said. “I never expected to win the Historic Colorado Contest, let alone design a license plate that so many people like enough to put on their cars. I am proud that my art is a part of Colorado’s story.”
Additionally, the 13+ Division winning plate, designed by Evan Griesheimer of Denver, is also experiencing strong sales, with nearly 3,000 plates ordered through September. According to Griesheimer, the plate’s design was inspired by the simplicity and colors of the Colorado State Flag, the Rocky Mountains, and the state’s rich mining history.
Earlier this year, the DMV released four throwback license plate designs, and while the digitally printed Retired Black Passenger plate has surged in popularity becoming the most popular Colorado specialty license plate to date, the unprecedented demand for the 150th-anniversary plates suggests that they could soon become the state’s new favorite choice for celebrating its storied past.
“The overwhelming demand for this special plate showcases the pride that Coloradans hold for their state’s enduring legacy,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “The DMV is committed to giving Coloradans a vehicle to express their interests through their personalized license plate selection.”
Coloradans interested in seeing all available license plate designs should visit DMV.Colorado.gov/License-Plates. Residents can purchase license plates online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or a county-operated motor vehicle office. The license plates cost $8.06 per pair, in addition to local fees.
