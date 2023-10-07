Colorado State Patrol To Conduct Commercial Motor Vehicle Chain Law Checkpoint
Russ Baldwin | Oct 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Eagle County Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol will be conducting commercial motor vehicle chain check operations along I-70 Friday, October 13th.
The CMV check will be enforcement related with primary focus on chain possession violations and CMV education of the dangers of the Glenwood Canyon with variable speed limits and the right lane travel restriction. The CMV checks will all occur on eastbound Interstate 70 at exit 133 in Dotsero.
All commercial vehicles are required to carry chains from September 1st through May 31st when traveling on I-70 between Dotsero (MP 133) and the Morrison exit (MP 259) to be in compliance with Colorado Chain Law.
“CMV chain law as well as the passenger vehicle traction law can be implemented any time on I-70 and drivers need to be prepared,” said Sergeant Troy Kessler.
The CSP team will include area Troopers, Motor Carrier and Hazmat Troopers, and Port of Entry mobile officers.
Chains are crucial for commercial vehicles to have traction up I-70’s steep inclines. Vehicles without chains have become disabled and caused delays and road closures due to blocked roads. It is also critical for commercial vehicles to use chains for the safety of the traveling public.
###
Filed Under: Environment • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety • Tourism • Transportation • Weather
About the Author: