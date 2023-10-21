Colorado Department of Transportation begins replacement of bridge structure southwest of La Junta
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2023 | Comments 0
Requires 21-day full closure on US 350
Otero County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and CapitalTezak JV will implement a 21-day closure with an approved detour beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 for replacement of a bridge structure located on United States Highway 350 southwest of La Junta. The structure, originally built in 1935 and is structurally deficient and obsolete, will be replaced with a concrete box culvert (CBC). The closure will be complete by 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13.
The bridge replacement work will occur on US 350 between mile posts 59.5 and 72. The structure, which spans over the Otero Ditch Canal is located three miles southwest of the US 50 junction in La Junta. The purpose of the 21-day closure is to limit construction duration, increase crew and motorist safety and minimize impacts to the Otero Ditch Canal. A detour will be in place.
