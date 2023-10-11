Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending October 8, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Warm and dry conditions accelerated harvest activities last week, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) data, precipitation was minimal last week with moisture mostly confined to western and southeastern counties in the State.
Areas of Baca County received nearly three inches of moisture. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on October 5, drought conditions remained prevalent in western and southwestern counties and continued to spread last week. Over 17 percent of the State was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 17 percent of the State was rated in moderate drought. Four percent of the State was rated in severe drought, up from to last week. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, average temperatures were mostly mixed across the State last week, with some counties 4 to 8 degrees above average.
In northwestern counties, third cutting of alfalfa advanced and pastures were in mostly fair to good condition. Northeastern counties noted the first freeze took place late last week in some localities. In east central counties, more producers began harvesting corn for grain and winter wheat seeding was nearing completion in areas. Potato harvest in the San Luis Valley made good progress last week. Third cutting of alfalfa in the area also advanced quickly. Livestock remained in good shape, and pastures were maturing as normal for the season.
The third cutting of alfalfa continued amongst drier weather, with 93 percent harvested, just behind last year at 95 percent. The fourth cutting remained behind normal, with 45 percent harvested. The corn crop continued to mature, with 68 percent of the crop in the mature stage. Corn harvested for grain made good progress last week, with 21 percent of the acreage harvested. Sugarbeet harvest advanced quickly in northeastern counties with 45 percent of the crop harvested. Sunflower harvest also began in earnest with 16 percent of the acreage harvested. Potato harvest advanced its pace in the San Luis Valley last week, with 71 percent of the acreage harvested.
Stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 12 percent short, 82 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 54 percent average, and 45 percent light. Sheep death loss was 98 percent average and 2 percent light.
